Tati Westbrook Claims James Charles Owes Her Husband an Apology, Too

It's officially over between James Charles and Tati Westbrook. In a 40-minute video, Tati updated fans on the drama surrounding their friendship, and confirmed that no longer wants to be "associated" with the CoverGirl ambassador.

And on top of all that, she thinks James, 19, owes her husband, James Westbrook, an apology, too. In her 40-minute video, Tati revealed that at one point James wanted her husband to be her manager, and that he would spend hours going over contracts for the emerging beauty influencer.

"James Charles never even apologized to my James," she said. "If this was just about Halo, you know that this is our business, apologize to him, too. But that's not what this is about." She continued, "I absolutely loved James Charles. My husband loved James Charles. He had an open door here in my home, anytime he had a problem, anytime he needed life advice, business advice... We were here for him."

Source: Instagram

So, who is James Westbrook? Tati tied the knot with her hubby in 2017 and, unlike his social media famous wife, James W. has no public social media presence at all. However, as she mentioned above, he is also business partners with Tati.

"My husband, he ran an agency, he was the VP of motion pictures, he knows the industry through and through," Tati said of her husband's career. "He's so gifted with his view of how deals, contracts, business development... he's a master at it. I love his brilliant mind." She went to say that her husband has built and sold businesses — and claimed James Charles even asked him to be his manager at one point, which he turned down.

"My husband would spend hours on the phone, looking over contracts getting him in a better position," Tati added. "We helped [James Charles] get into StyleHaul back when basically no one wanted to work with him because of his Ebola scandal and everyone was afraid that he was very toxic. But once again, we had his back."

James Westbrook warned Tati about James Charles... The major elephant in the room in the midst of all this drama is the age gap between James Charles and Tati — she's 37, he's 19. And it seems Tati's husband predicted James' immaturity would cause some problems down the line.

Source: YouTube

"Back in the beginning, my husband was like, 'You know you're not best friends with him, like he's a kid,'" Tati revealed. James would eventually take part in the couple's wedding, doing Tati's makeup in exchange for a flight and hotel room. "It's sad that I will never be able to watch my wedding video without seeing his face or thinking of him and thinking about all the things I hoped our relationship would be," Tati added. "I always envisioned that he would grow up. That at some point we would eventually meet up as friends because he would be an adult."