Home > Entertainment > The Bachelor
Source: Instagram

Victoria Fuller Is Confronted About Rumors That She's a Homewrecker During Her Hometown Date — 'Bachelor' SPOILERS

By

Peter Weber has reached his final four contestants, meaning it's time for the hometown dates. But this round of hometowns isn't going to be an easy one.

We already know that Peter's relationship with Victoria F. is a rocky one — they've countless discussions about whether or not she's in it for the right reasons. But Peter continues to give her the rose, keeping her on the show.

Well, that might change in Virginia, when Peter learns of the affairs that Victoria F. had before the show.

'Reality Steve' revealed Victoria F. has broken up a few marriages with her affairs.

Unfortunately for Peter, Victoria F. has a bit of a reputation as a homewrecker in her hometown. As hometowns were filming, Reality Steve revealed what really went down during the date in Virginia and the rumors around Victoria F.