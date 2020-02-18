Victoria Fuller Is Confronted About Rumors That She's a Homewrecker During Her Hometown Date — 'Bachelor' SPOILERS

Peter Weber has reached his final four contestants, meaning it's time for the hometown dates. But this round of hometowns isn't going to be an easy one.

We already know that Peter's relationship with Victoria F. is a rocky one — they've countless discussions about whether or not she's in it for the right reasons. But Peter continues to give her the rose, keeping her on the show.

Well, that might change in Virginia, when Peter learns of the affairs that Victoria F. had before the show.