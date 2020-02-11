We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Victoria Fuller's Hometown Date Includes a Visitor Who Accuses Her of Being a Homewrecker

On Season 24 of The Bachelor, nearly every woman (except Madison Prewitt) has been causing drama, and Peter Weber gets seemingly more confused each week as to who to believe. After Champagnegate, Alayah's elimination (and prompt return), and Tammy Ly's accusation that Kelsey Weier was abusing pills, it appeared as if the drama could be done once there were only four women remaining. Alas, the drama is only really getting started.

After her White Lives Matter modeling campaign led to the cancellation of her Cosmopolitan cover, Victoria Fuller is embroiled in yet another scandal. The Virginia Beach native may have made it to Hometown dates, but some of the residents of her neighborhood are spilling the tea about her reputation. 