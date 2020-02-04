We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
screen-shot-2020-02-03-at-54337-pm-1580780781204.png
Source: Instagram

What's 'Bachelor's' Peter Weber's Net Worth? We Did the Math for You

By

If you've ever fantasized about appearing on The Bachelor (or The Bachelorette!) chances are, you'd not only do it for the chance at meeting your one true love (I mean, maybe), but probably for getting all the free swag that comes with it. Oh, and you'd be on national television and get paid for it. If started watching this season (Season 24) of The Bachelor, are you just a little curious how well, financially, the stars do? Especially titular bachelor Peter Weber — is he loaded or what?

So...what's Peter Weber's net worth?

Come on. You're probably just a little bit curious, right? Well, let's do the unofficial (but not totally inaccurate) math, shall we? 28-year-old Peter is a pilot, and has been flying for Delta Airlines since 2018. Before that, he worked for United Airlines. This is where we have to do some averaging. Indeed says that Delta pilots make about $247,000 per year. Glassdoor says $145,000 (base pay) with a $30,000 cash bonus. So let's be generous and say that's about $175,000. That averages to $196,000 per year. 