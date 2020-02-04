What's 'Bachelor's' Peter Weber's Net Worth? We Did the Math for You

How much does the lead of each season of The Bachelor make? The Bachelor blogger Reality Steve (and our only legit source at the moment) says leads make $100,000 each season (he didn't make anything during his time on The Bachelorette). Filming only takes a few weeks, so that's a pretty sweet side gig. We don't know how much Peter has saved, but we do know that he doesn't own any houses — he's been living with his parents. Maybe he owns his car, or maybe he leases it — we're not sure. So, not much for assets there, unless Peter has been ultra wise with other investments.