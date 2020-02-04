What's 'Bachelor's' Peter Weber's Net Worth? We Did the Math for You

What's 'Bachelor's' Peter Weber's Net Worth? We Did the Math for YouBy Gina Vaynshteyn
If you've ever fantasized about appearing on The Bachelor (or The Bachelorette!) chances are, you'd not only do it for the chance at meeting your one true love (I mean, maybe), but probably for getting all the free swag that comes with it. Oh, and you'd be on national television and get paid for it. If started watching this season (Season 24) of The Bachelor, are you just a little curious how well, financially, the stars do? Especially titular bachelor Peter Weber — is he loaded or what?
So...what's Peter Weber's net worth?
Come on. You're probably just a little bit curious, right? Well, let's do the unofficial (but not totally inaccurate) math, shall we? 28-year-old Peter is a pilot, and has been flying for Delta Airlines since 2018. Before that, he worked for United Airlines. This is where we have to do some averaging. Indeed says that Delta pilots make about $247,000 per year. Glassdoor says $145,000 (base pay) with a $30,000 cash bonus. So let's be generous and say that's about $175,000. That averages to $196,000 per year.
How much does the lead of each season of The Bachelor make? The Bachelor blogger Reality Steve (and our only legit source at the moment) says leads make $100,000 each season (he didn't make anything during his time on The Bachelorette). Filming only takes a few weeks, so that's a pretty sweet side gig. We don't know how much Peter has saved, but we do know that he doesn't own any houses — he's been living with his parents. Maybe he owns his car, or maybe he leases it — we're not sure. So, not much for assets there, unless Peter has been ultra wise with other investments.
With his Bachelor money and his salary, Peter makes about $300,000. And that's not counting influencer deals on social media. His salary could easily hit seven digits if he decides to start pushing meal kits or direct-to-consumer glasses on Instagram. Sarah Boyd, who's the founder of Simply (a digital influencer agency) states that reality stars who have 1 million followers make $10,000 per post. As of publication, Peter has 1.7M on Instagram, so that's like, $17,000 or so per post? With that, he's making over $816,000 on top of his day job and The Bachelor. That's around 1.1 million dollars total.
Is Peter Weber rich?
We can all agree that Peter makes a decent living as a pilot, will make out okay after The Bachelor is over — but what about now? We already know Peter doesn't own a house (although according to Cheat Sheet, he lives in Westlake Village, California, which is pretty affluent). Plus...if you didn't have money, could you take your family out on what appears to be a private yacht? (See below for #evidence.)
Our financial sleuthing may not be a perfect science, but regardless — dude is going to make a LOT of money soon. Watch The Bachelor every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
