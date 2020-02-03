We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Bachelor
weber-1580749156428.jpg
Source: ABC

Peter Weber Needed 22 Stitches After His "Forehead Split Open" on 'The Bachelor'

By

If all's fair in love and war, then for Bachelor Peter Weber, all's fair in love and golf cart mishaps. The pilot has the coveted lead role on Season 24 of the hit ABC reality competition, and a midseason injury threatened to derail production for the entire season.

On Peter's journey to find everlasting love (or, at the very least, to set himself up for a lucrative influencer career), we've seen him toy with whether to listen to his heart or his head, and his unresolved feelings over former Bachelorette Hannah Brown. But, once the cast heads to Costa Rica to continue said journey, things take an even more serious turn. After getting into an accident, Peter had to get stitches on his face, leading to an unprecedented storyline.