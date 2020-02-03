Peter Weber Needed 22 Stitches After His "Forehead Split Open" on 'The Bachelor'

Peter later told Entertainment Tonight more of the details of what exactly went wrong during that fateful golf outing (warning: the details are gruesome).

"I just sat in the golf cart, banged my head, reacted and smashed the glass in my forehead," he said. It has been reported that the Bachelor was carrying two cocktail glasses at the time of his accident.

He was then taken to a hospital that was located several hours away. A plastic surgeon later operated on his face.