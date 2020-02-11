Peter's Ex-Girlfriend Merissa Pence Makes an Appearance on 'The Bachelor' Hometown Dates

Season 24 of The Bachelor is starting to wind down. Peter has finally narrowed down his women to the final four, which means the hometown dates are next. And from what spoilers we know, this round of hometowns is going to be more intense than any we've seen before.

Most of the drama is going to go down in Virginia, on Victoria F.'s hometown date, when Peter's ex-girlfriend, Merissa Pence shows up — but this time, it's not to win him back.