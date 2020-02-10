We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: ABC

TikTok Users Think They Know Who Wins Peter's Season of 'The Bachelor' (SPOILERS)

By

With every new season of The Bachelor, comes Bachelor Nation doing anything and everything they can do try and figure out who will get the final rose at the end of the show. Some search for information leaks on Twitter, some stalk contestant's Venmo accounts to figure out who wins at the end, and some rely on third-party websites with "sources."

This season has been particularly difficult for the infamous spoiler website, Reality Steve, who cannot definitively tell fans who Peter Weber picks at the end of this wild ride — which has led dedicated fans to take matters into their own hands. A TikTok user simply used social media to uncover who she thinks wins Peter’s final rose and heart at the end of this season, and honestly, we’re convinced too. 