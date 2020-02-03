Peter Weber Had Emergency Surgery on His Face While Filming 'The Bachelor'

Though Chris Harrison promises that each season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette will be the most dramatic one ever, Season 24's Peter Weber almost didn't finish filming his season because of a scary injury. The leading man's wound landed him in the operating room for emergency surgery.

Peter was in Costa Rica, waiting for all of his leading ladies to arrive on the island, when he fell and cut himself. In the aftermath, he got nearly two dozen stitches, and many wondered if his face would be permanently changed.

What happened to Peter Weber's face? Find out why The Bachelor almost lost its lead.