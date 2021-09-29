Newly Appointed 'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer Started Dating Emely Fardo in 2017

Newly Appointed 'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer Started Dating Emely Fardo in 2017By Leila Kozma
Sep. 29 2021, Published 9:34 a.m. ET
Toronto-born ex-athlete Jesse Palmer wrote The Bachelor history when he became the youngest and the first non-American lead on the show in Season 5 at only 25.
Season 5 chronicled the former NFL quarterback's love story with Jessica Bowlin, whom he famously gifted an airplane ticket instead of an engagement ring in the Season 5 finale.
They broke up in June 2004, a few months after Season 5 of The Bachelor ended. So, what has happened to Jesse since then? Does he have a wife?
Jesse Palmer is committed to his partner, but it's unclear if they've actually gotten married.
Jesse is about to make his grand return to The Bachelor as Chris Harrison's replacement. A football analyst and TV personality with considerable experience, Jesse sounds like the perfect fit for the task.
But will he be able to provide enough guidance for rumored The Bachelor Clayton Echard during the taping of Season 26? Let's take a look at Jesse's family life to see how skilled he is when it comes to matters of the heart.
Jesse started dating Emely Fardo, a Brazil-born model, in 2017. They got engaged on a romantic getaway to Paris in 2019. On Instagram, Emely frequently refers to Jesse as her "Insta husband" and "husband." She uses the name Emely Fardo Palmer on the social media platform.
On Aug. 21, 2019, Emely posted a selfie in which she was wearing a thin ivory veil. She has yet to share further photographs capturing the wedding preparations. If Jesse and Emely got married, they did so in utmost secrecy.
Jesse Palmer and Emely are the proud parents of a fur baby. Are they planning on having kids?
Jesse and Emely have been together for around four years. They are the proud parents of an adorable Aussie doodle, Mademoseille Loulou Palmer. As an Instagram post Jesse shared on Jan. 16, 2019, attests, they used to have a french bulldog named Tuuli.
Jesse and Emely frequently take to social media to share updates about their latest adventures to coveted tourist destinations like the Lake Como in Lombardy, Italy. They are a great deal more secretive about their private life, however. It's uncertain if they are planning on having kids.
Here's what you should know about Jesse Palmer's career trajectory.
Jesse played for the New York Giants between 2001 and 2004. He joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2005, and he stayed with the team for one year. Jesse started working for Fox Sports Net and CSTV sometime after.
He joined ESPN as a college football analyst in 2007. Jesse diversified his career, appearing as a guest co-host on shows like Live With Kelly and Ryan. Between 2011 and 2012, he also served as the host of Recipe to Riches.
Between 2014 and 2016, Jesse appeared as an ESPN college football analyst on Good Morning America Weekend Edition. Over the years, he gained considerable experience with cooking shows, hosting Worst Cooks in America, Spring Baking Championship, and many others.
Season 26 of The Bachelor is slated to premiere in Jan. 2022.