The 49ers' Katie Sowers Is the First Female NFL Coach Ever — Details on Her Life off the Field

For the first time in NFL history, a female coach will be hoping to lead her team to victory during Super Bowl LIV. Katie Sowers is that historic coach; she's been an offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers since 2017. In addition to being the first-ever female football coach, she's also the first openly gay coach to be in the league as well. 

While her presence with the Super Bowl-bound team is groundbreaking, to say the least, Katie has had NFL aspirations since childhood, and she wasn't going to let expectations stop her. 