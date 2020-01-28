A Definitive List Of the Most Legendary Super Bowl Ads Ever

Ray Charles > any celebrity featured in an ad... got it? Often referred to as "The Genius," Ray Charles is featured tearing it up on the piano, swigging a sip of Diet Pepsi, and then saying, "Alright now, who's the wise guy?" implying it was either swapped for regular Pepsi or — gasp — Coca Cola. He takes a sip from a different can and says, "Now, that's the right one baby!" Definitely reaffirms the meaning behind his nickname.