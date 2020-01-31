These Tasty Super Bowl Deals Are Total Touchdowns

These Tasty Super Bowl Deals Are Total TouchdownsBy Lizzy Rosenberg
I hate to say it, but I really only watch the Super Bowl for the food. Between guac, wings, and pizza, Super Bowl Sunday gatherings tend to offer the tastiest of treats. And luckily, winning over hearts and stomachs across the football-lovin' nation, restaurants and food brands alike are offering so many delicious deals.
So really, if you want to score a touchdown with food-motivated viewing-party guests (like myself), definitely make sure to take advantage of any and all of these delicious Super Bowl game day deals. My tastebuds are depending on you.
Applebee's Tailgate Party Combo*
Applebee's is offering their legendary Tailgate Party Combo for $85. The party spread feeds up to 10 people, including spinach dip, boneless wings, bone-in wings, and riblets. Just order up to two hours before the big game!
Free Catering Upgrade, Drinks and Dessert at Tijuana Flats
Tijuana Flats’ catering deal allows customers to upgrade from the DIY Bar to the Mega DIY Bar for free when ordering for 10 or more people. They're also offering free drinks and dessert, which include any Coca Cola products, iced tea, lemonade, or even a dessert platter. To get it for yourself, simply place your order by Saturday, Feb. 1 and mention the offer on the phone or in the store.
Various Instacart Savings
Grocery delivery platform, Instacart, is offering a plethora of deals — now until the end of the year, customers can get $1.50 off Ithaca Hummus spreads and dips. If you're feeding a crowd, though, you can get $5 PepsiCo-brand chips, dips, and soda products if you spend $30 between now and Feb. 3.
GrubHub Deals at Over 30 Restaurants
Ordering in? GrubHub is offering Perks from over 30 different restaurants, including Shake Shack, Burger King, and even Taco Bell. Discounts and deals will vary based on location, but you can find deals near you under Perks on the GrubHub mobile app, or here.
Discounted Wings at Wing Zone *
Wing Zone is getting in on the fun by offering a tantalizing online deal: get 30 boneless wings and 30 original wings in two different flavors for $55. Don't forget to use the promo code 2173 at checkout.
Three Large One-Topping Pizzas at Cici's*
Cici's Pizza is offering carryout customers three large one-topping pizzas for only $15 through Feb. 2. For online orders, customers can also take 50 percent off all desserts with promo code 80026. This two-course meal is a sure-fire win all by itself.
$50 off DoorDash Orders
Preparing for a viewing party is hard work, and sometimes, things don't go as planned. If you experienced a "Food Fumble" while preparing for the big game on Feb. 2, share it to Twitter with a photo and tag @DoorDash — the first 200 will get $50 off your order and free delivery. Rules and restrictions may apply.
Free Pizza for a Year from Pizza Hut
Since Pizza Hut is all about the delivery, the chain is offering the parents of the first set of twins delivered after the Super Bowl free pizza for a year and tickets to next year's game. According to a press release, parents can enter by posting a photo on Twitter of their new twins with the time of their birth, tagging @PizzaHut and hash-tagging #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery and #promotion.
First 100 Guests Get Free Pork Rinds at Twin Peaks*
The first 100 guests at Twin Peaks will receive entry “onto the square board,” which allows you to choose from a variety of appetizers (including 24 wings or 48 wings, Double Peaks Sampler, XL Triple Play, Thai Ribs, & Pork Rinds). Participants will then receive a "bounceback ticket" that earns them free pork rinds.
$21.99 'Grab & Go Kits' at Sonny's BBQ*
Sonny’s BBQ is offering “Grab & Go Kits," which includes your choice of 25 smoked wings or make-your-own sliders (two pounds of pulled pork and 12 slider buns) all for $21.99. Additionally, the “Touchdown Combo” deal gets you both for $39.99. If you decide to order either, though, make sure to place your order 48 hours ahead of time.
Pizza & Wings Deal at Pizza Inn*
Pizza Inn customers can snag this pretty unreal deal: two medium two-topping pizzas and 10 bone-in wings, all for $27.99. It's available at all Pizza Inn locations, so prepare for the feast of a lifetime, regardless of where you are.
Save $10 at Panda Express*
Starting Jan. 24 through game day, Feb. 2, Panda Express customers can get $10 off Panda Express Family Feasts (which includes three large entrees and two large sides) by entering the code SCOREBIG during online checkout. If all else fails on Super Bowl Sunday, at least there's lo mein.
Free Beyond Meat Item on Feb. 3 from Carl's Jr. and Hardee's
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's have teamed up with Beyond Meat to nurse your hangover — on Monday, Feb. 3, hungover customers can utter the phrase "Beyond The Game" at any participating location to redeem a complimentary Beyond Meat menu item with the purchase of any large drink.
Free MillerCoors Beer
Fans of MillerCoors' Saint Archer Gold can get free six-packs — that is — as long as they already bought Michelob Ultra. That's right — if you're interested in exchanging your Michelob for a different light beer, simply send a photo of a receipt from your Michelob Ultra purchase from the last 10 days to tastegold@saintarcherbeer.com. From there, the brand will send back instructions on how to claim your free brews.
BOGO Chicken Tenders at PDQ*
For pick-up orders only, customers will be able to get BOGO platters of 25 or 50 chicken tenders at PDQ, complete with signature sauces on the side. The deal runs on Saturday, Feb. 1, and Sunday, Feb. 2 — just call ahead.
Free Avocados From Coupons.com
Guac is a quintessential Super Bowl Sunday staple, so Coupons.com is offering vouchers for free avocados for Target and Walmart shoppers, from Jan. 31 through Feb. 3. Just download the Coupons.com app via the App Store or Google Play.
Custom Cupcakes from Baked By Melissa
Baked by Melissa is offering customers a super sweet deal: Super Bowl cupcakes representing both teams. Regardless of your home team, though, definitely opt for both: San Francisco’s red vanilla cupcake is stuffed with cookie dough, and Kansas City’s chocolate cake oozes with marshmallow cream. A 25-pack of either flavor goes for $30, a "Half Time Show" 50-pack costs $60, and a "Sunday Funday" 100-pack costs $120. Order anytime between now and Feb. 2 in-stores and online.
$15 Off at McAlister's Deli*
I like my sandwiches like I like my footballs: not deflated. Luckily, McAlister’s Deli is offering $15 off all catering orders of $100+ on Super Bowl Sunday, with a pick-up order. Just use the promo code BIGGAME2020 at check out.
Food and Drink Specials at Dog Haus*
All Dog Haus Biergarten locations are offering various food and drink specials throughout the day on Super Bowl Sunday. Deals vary by location, so call your neighborhood spot ahead of time for specifics.
$6.99 Medium One-Topping Pizzas at Marco's*
It ain't easy being cheesy, but luckily, Marco’s Pizza is offering $6.99 medium one-topping pizzas to customers that use MED699 at checkout. Customers can also get 50 percent off pizzas by simply using the code PIZZA50 online.
Free Guac for a Year from Wholly Guacamole
While it takes bravery to play in the NFL, it takes serious guts to make guac — that's why Wholly Guacamole is offering 54 lucky winners "Avocado Hand Insurance" that will give them free guac for a year. Just retweet the “Avocado Hand Insurance” post from @eatwholly on Twitter between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3 for one of 54 chances to win free guacamole for a year.
Free DiGiorno Pizza
DiGiorno will be offering free pies if the score honors the number pi (3.14) at any point. If score hits 3-14 or 14-3 at some point during the game, DiGiorno will tweet a link allowing fans to register for a coupon that will be redeemable for a free pizza pie on Pi Day (March 14). The offer will end if the score changes, however, so you'll have to act quickly.
Free Delivery at Dickey's Barbecue Pit*
Get free delivery online at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit's website and through the app all day on Super Bowl Sunday. Their “Kids Eat Free Sundays” also coincides with the Super Bowl, which gets customers a free kids' meal with a purchase of $10 or more.
15% Off at Red Lobster
In the mood for seafood? Red Lobster is offering 15 percent off on To-Go or delivery orders placed directly on Red Lobster's website. Simply use the code ‘LOBSTER14’ to get the deal, between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.
Free Wings at Buffalo Wild Wings*
As usual, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering free wings if the game goes into overtime. Never thought I'd be hoping for a game to go longer than it should, but there's a first time for everything.
Burger and Brew Combo Discount at Black Angus Steakhouse*
Black Angus Steakhouse is bringing the meat this year: customers will be able to get a $12.99 "Burger and Brew combo" along with other specials like $4 Bud Light Drafts.
Auntie Anne's Game Day Pretzel Pack*
If you're feeling salty about watching sports, Auntie Anne’s is offering their famous Game Day Pretzel Pack, which includes two pretzel buckets, 10 dips, and a free “Stadium Snack Holder.” Ordering it now through Feb. 2.
Regardless of your Game Day plans, these deals guarantee you'll be well-fed. I can't believe I'm saying this, but this is really getting me excited to watch football.
*Information credit goes to Sara Skirboll, the Shopping & Trends Expert at The Real Deal blog.
