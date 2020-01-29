The Bosa Family Counts a Handful of NFL Players and a Mobster Among Its Members

Nick Bosa might only be 22 years old, but he is already hailed as the rookie sensation of this year's Super Bowl. The 49ers defensive end earned renown with his sensational technique and strong pass rate.

However, he is far from the only person in the family to make the headlines. His grandfather, Eric Kumerow, and his father, John Bosa, played for the Miami Dolphins. His brother, Joey, is an NFL player as well. As to his great-grandparents? That's where the family chronicles take a dark turn.