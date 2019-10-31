Action Bronson Will Make His Film Debut in 'The Irishman' — Learn All About Him

People are anxiously awaiting the premiere of The Irishman, the crime film which was produced and directed by Martin Scorsese. The movie will feature a slew of A-listers, but one member of the cast that viewers can't seem to get over is Action Bronson, who's been in the spotlight since 2008.

The rapper and chef is set to make his movie debut in the flick, so now that he's taking the big screen, many are curious who exactly he is, and what his role will be in the movie. Scroll down for everything we know!

Action Bronson is not an actor. Action holds many titles, but an actor isn't one of them. Action is a rapper, chef, writer, and TV presenter. Some of his most notable albums include "Mr. Wonderful," "Blue Chips," "Dr. Lecter," and "Well-Done." He typically raps about food and New York sports.

He's been on the small screen, but not the big screen. The Irishman will be Action's first movie, but he's had roles on VICE talk shows, including The Untitled Action Bronson Show and F*ck, That's Delicious, in which he later published a book of the same name. On top of The Irishman, Action is set to appear in Netflix's Game Over Man, a movie that will feature the cast of Workaholics.

His real name isn't Action Bronson. Action Bronson is just his stage name. His legal name is Ariyan Arslani. Ariyan was born on Dec. 2, 1983, in Queens, N.Y. He's 35 years old and is not currently married.

Action Bronson's participation in The Irishman was first announced in early 2018. Even though we've known for nearly two years that Action would be joining the star-studded cast, we still have no clue what his role in the movie will be. The film will also star Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Jesse Plemons, and more, but it's unclear how Action will fit in with the rest of the cast's story.

In late September, he gushed about the movie on Instagram. "TOO MANY STARS ALIGNED. THE IRISHMAN IS UNREAL. I'M SO F-----G HAPPY," he wrote. In another previous post with De Niro and Scorsese, he wrote, "Religious Art." "You watch so many movies, these people become part of your lives," he also said of the movie's leading actors in an interview with Seth Meyers.

When asked how he felt about filming this movie as a true New-Yorker, he said he wasn't nervous. "I was just chilling all day long honestly." When does The Irishman premiere on Netflix? The Irishman, which is reportedly three and half hours long, comes out in select theaters on Friday, Nov. 1. It will make its official debut on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 27, just one day before Thanksgiving.