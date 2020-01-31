George Kittle Planned a Last-Minute Wedding — Then Threw in a Surprise Tattoo Just for Fun

And so, on the eve of his wedding, George spent seven hours getting a tattoo of Heath Ledger’s Joker on his forearm. The next day — his wedding day — he put a long-sleeve white shirt over the plastic-wrapped tattoo and got married to Claire.

“He’s so goofy,” Claire told ESPN. “At first, I thought he was joking [about the tattoo] — he has a lot of ideas that are out there and he doesn’t actually go through with them. So at first, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s the worst idea you’ve ever had. I hate that.’ But then after he had explained to me, all of the meaning behind it, and then seeing it in person, it’s actually really cool. So I do really like it now. That’s just George.”