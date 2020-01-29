We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Lineman Becomes First Doctor to Play in a Super Bowl

As the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs gear up to face-off in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, it's easy to forget that some of these professional athletes do not just eat, sleep, and breathe football 24/7 or 365 days a year. 

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif made headlines as the first player with a medical degree to be playing in a Super Bowl. Yes, the 28-year-old is a doctor.

When he wasn't working on protecting his MVP-candidate quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Canadian was working toward a medical degree. 

"You look at the stats, and how long is an average career and all that stuff, with studying medicine I didn't know what was going to happen, but everything turned out great," he explained in a recent interview with CNN.