Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Lineman Becomes First Doctor to Play in a Super Bowl

As the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs gear up to face-off in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, it's easy to forget that some of these professional athletes do not just eat, sleep, and breathe football 24/7 or 365 days a year.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif made headlines as the first player with a medical degree to be playing in a Super Bowl. Yes, the 28-year-old is a doctor.