Seven Years After Losing His Son, Andy Reid Is Headed to His First Super Bowl With the Chiefs

During his 13 years as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Andy Reid never brought home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. But he has another chance to right that wrong on Feb. 2 when his current team, the Kansas City Chiefs, goes up against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl.

Some say Reid is long overdue for a championship win given his impressive career stats — however, we’re more interested in the 61-year-old’s life off the field. Sadly, the Los Angeles native and his family suffered a great loss seven years ago.

What happened to Andy Reid’s son?

Reid’s oldest son Garrett died from an accidental heroin overdose on Aug. 5, 2012 at the age of 29. He was found unresponsive in a dorm room on Lehigh University’s campus, where he had been assisting the Eagles’ strength and conditioning coach during training camp.