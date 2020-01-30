Which Post Malone Bud Light Seltzer Super Bowl Ad Do You Like Better?

It's almost time for the 2020 Super Bowl, and the best part about the Super Bowl is obviously the commercial breaks. One ad that's been getting a lot of buzz is actually two ads, and they're for Bud Light Seltzer. Both star Post Malone and the inner workings of his brain as he decides between Bud Light beer and Bud Light Seltzer in one ad, and whether he actually enjoys Bud Light Seltzer in another. Bud Light is actually asking the internet which ad they should air during the 2020 Super Bowl.