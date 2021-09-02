‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Will Be Back on Labor Day — but Will There Be a Studio Audience?

The COVID-19 pandemic affected a variety of different businesses, including entertainment programs with live audiences. For companies like the UFC and WWE that rely on live gates for big bucks, there were huge financial implications. But there was also another big consequence. It was jarring for viewers at home to watch their favorite shows without the roar of the crowd, which they've grown accustomed to for years.

And fans of Live With Kelly and Ryan want to know: When will it be "live" once again? They want to see Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest back in the studio with a full audience.