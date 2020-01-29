We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Michael Strahan Alludes to Feeling Like Kelly Ripa's "Sidekick" on Their Talk Show

When Michael Strahan left Live! with Kelly and Michael in 2016, it was a messy affair. The former NFL player’s co-host, Kelly Ripa, was noticeably absent for the announcement, and he ended up leaving the talk show three months earlier than originally scheduled.

In a new interview, the 48-year-old revealed what was really going on behind the scenes at the daytime program, and recalled a few valuable lessons he learned from his former colleague. 

The Strahan and Ripa drama manifested off-air pretty quickly.

Michael, who joined the show less than a year after Regis Philbin’s departure, called his four years working with Kelly an "experience," explaining that he actively sought to defuse early signs of tension between the pair. "One thing I tried to do is have a meeting every few weeks with her," he told The New York Times.