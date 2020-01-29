Michael Strahan Alludes to Feeling Like Kelly Ripa's "Sidekick" on Their Talk Show

When Michael Strahan left Live! with Kelly and Michael in 2016, it was a messy affair. The former NFL player’s co-host, Kelly Ripa, was noticeably absent for the announcement, and he ended up leaving the talk show three months earlier than originally scheduled.

In a new interview, the 48-year-old revealed what was really going on behind the scenes at the daytime program, and recalled a few valuable lessons he learned from his former colleague.