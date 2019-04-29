Michael Strahan Is Still on 'GMA' — Just In a Different Time Slot

"The best part about being a father is being a father," he told Footwear News in 2017. "That’s you — you have a kid and that is a piece of you, and everything they learn — for the most part — comes from you and the way that you teach them.

"And just to see them grow and become adults and the conversations — it is the most fulfilling thing that you can ever do in your life," he continued. "It’s better than any accomplishment you can ever have from work. Being a father is the thing that makes you go home and just be happy to be there."

Maybe one of these days we'll see Michael's kiddos make an appearance on his program!