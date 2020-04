Michael Strahan Is Still on 'GMA' — Just In a Different Time Slot

Michael Strahan never stays in one place for long. The former NFL player infamously left his high-rated gig on Live! with Kelly and Michael to work at Good Morning America full-time in 2016. But recently, the 47-year-old has been absent from the co-anchor table.

Did Michael get fired from the ABC program? Has he changed career paths once again? Scroll down for details about the Daytime Emmy winner’s current job status.