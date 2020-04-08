Michael Strahan Isn't Just a TV Personality — He's a Dad of Four

Michael Strahan Isn't Just a TV Personality — He's a Dad of FourBy Samantha Faragalli Younghans
You may know Michael Strahan as being a former New York Giants football star, or a co-host on shows like Good Morning America, Strahan, Sara, and Keke, or Live With Kelly and Michael, but when the 48-year-old isn't busy being an athlete or appearing on one of his television gigs, he's a proud dad to four children! Although Michael is currently not married, he has four kids with his two ex-wives. Meet his entire brood below!
1. Tanita Strahan, 28
Tanita is both Michael's oldest child and eldest daughter. She was born in 1992, so that makes her 28 years old.
Michael welcomed Tanita with his first ex-wife, Wanda Hutchins, whom he was married to from 1992 until 1996. Tanita was born the year before her famous dad was drafted to the New York Giants.
According to her Instagram account, she's a visual artist that resides in L.A. Most of her page consists of art, selfies, and model shots of herself. She even has her own podcast!
2. Michael Strahan Jr., 25
Michael Strahan Jr. is Michael's only son and his second eldest child. He was born in 1995, right in the beginning stages of when his famous father's football career was taking off, so that makes him 25 years old. His mother is Michael's first ex-wife, Wanda, so Tanita is his full sister.
According to his Instagram account, he currently resides in NYC and is a proud UTSA (University of Texas at San Antonio) alumnus. He's also appeared on GMA as a guest alongside his father in the past!
3. Isabella Strahan, 15
Isabella is one of Michael's twin daughters from his second marriage to Jean Muggli. The two were hitched from 1999 until 2006. Isabella and her sister, Sophia, were born in 2004, making them 15 years old today. They are Tanita and Michael Jr.'s half-sisters.
She's beautiful and often shares stunning photos of herself posing all over her Instagram account from various locations around the world. She and Sophia recently guest appeared on their dad's ABC talk show.
4. Sophia Strahan, 15
Sophia is Isabella's twin sister, who was also born in 2004 to Michael and Jean. She and Isabella are Michael's youngest children.
Similar to her sister, Sophia, shares a slew of photos of her beautiful self posing all over her Instagram account in all parts of the world. She also appears to be an animal lover!
According to Entertainment Tonight, Michael is currently fighting for custody over the teenage twins amid rumors that their mother is physically and emotionally abusing them.
The outlet reports that he is fighting against his ex-wife in court to have the girls attend Sacred Heart Academy in NYC full time for the next school year, which is where Michael currently lives.
Even though Michael is a very busy man, based on his social media, it appears that he always makes time for his kids no matter the circumstances. He recently posted a photo of the four siblings with the caption: "My kids are the reason why I #wakeuphappy every day! #FamilyOverEverything." How sweet!
