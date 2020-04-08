Michael Strahan Isn't Just a TV Personality — He's a Dad of Four

Tanita is both Michael's oldest child and eldest daughter. She was born in 1992, so that makes her 28 years old.

Michael welcomed Tanita with his first ex-wife, Wanda Hutchins, whom he was married to from 1992 until 1996. Tanita was born the year before her famous dad was drafted to the New York Giants.

According to her Instagram account, she's a visual artist that resides in L.A. Most of her page consists of art, selfies, and model shots of herself. She even has her own podcast!