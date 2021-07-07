Here Are All of the Celebrity Guests Who Will Be on ‘$100,000 Pyramid’ This Season

Here Are All of the Celebrity Guests Who Will Be on ‘$100,000 Pyramid’ This SeasonBy Abi Travis
Jul. 7 2021, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
We’re truly living in the golden age of game show reboots. There’s the new Press Your Luck, The Celebrity Dating Game, Card Sharks, Name That Tune … we could go on, but you get the idea. If you’re just not feeling up for the hard-hitting drama or twisty-turny plot of a primetime TV show, game shows are absolutely perfect. There may be a bit of drama every once in a while, but the stakes are usually very low and everything is sure to be wrapped up by the end of the episode. What a relief!
One of our current fave game shows these days is the return of The $100,000 Pyramid, which is currently airing Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on ABC. And, just as with the original show, the best part of Pyramid is easily all of the celebrity guests. Here’s a look at which celebrities you can see compete with their non-celeb counterparts this season!
Here’s a look at the celebrity guests on ‘$100,000 Pyramid’:
As anyone who grew up watching the original Pyramid knows, the game features two teams of two people: a celebrity and a non-celebrity. In each round, one person on the team gives the other person clues in order to get them to guess a word within a given category. Here are all of the celebs who will be featured on the latest season of $100,000 Pyramid:
Episode 1
Rosie O’Donnell vs. Nate Berkus
The premiere episode of Season 5 welcomes former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell and author/celebrity interior designer Nate Berkus.
Michael Kosta vs. Roy Wood Jr.
Each episode of the show features celebrities (two compete with their non-celeb teammates in the first half, and the other two compete in the second half). The second pair of celebrities competing in Episode 1 are comedians Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr.
Episode 2
Rachel Dratch vs. Chris Redd
Comedian Rachel Dratch appears in Episode 2 in competition with fellow comic Chris Redd.
Dr. Oz vs. Daphne Oz
Yes, they’re related! Dr. Oz is a television personality/cardiothoracic surgeon (who has been doing the game show rounds this year — you may have also seen him host Jeopardy!. Daphne Oz is his oldest daughter and a nutrition author as well a former host of The Chew.
Episode 3
Alex Moffat vs. Michelle Collins
Another familiar face to SNL fans joins the show for Episode 3: Alex Moffat! He competes against comedian and talk show host Michelle Collins.
Dominique Jackson vs. Indya Moore
Dominique Jackson, of Pose fame, joins the Pyramid stage for the second half of Episode 3. She’s competing against her castmate, Indya Moore.
Episode 4
Ali Wentworth vs. Sara Haines
Comedian and author (and wife of George Stephanopoulos) Ali Wentworth is pitted against The Chase host Sara Haines for Episode 4.
Kal Penn vs. Michelle Buteau
Episode 4 also features Clarice star Kal Penn and everyone’s favorite narrator from The Circle: Michelle Buteau.
Episode 5
Lorraine Bracco vs. Ralph Macchio
Lorraine Bracco (of The Sopranos fame) competes against Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio in Episode 5.
Rosie O’Donnell vs. Paige Davis
That’s right, Rosie’s back! This time, she’s competing against Trading Spaces host Paige Davis!
Episode 6
Joe Gatto vs. Sal Vulcano
Impractical Jokers fans will definitely want to tune into Episode 6 (airing July 7) to see Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano compete to help their teammates win the cash prize.
Desi Lydic vs. Mikel Welch
Episode 6 also features another fun celeb pairing: The Daily Show correspondent Desi Lydic vs. celebrity interior designer Mikel Welch.
Episode 7
Bridget Everett vs. Dulcé Sloan
Comedian/singer/self-described “alt-cabaret provocateur” Bridget Everett takes the stage in Episode 7. She competes against another The Daily Show correspondent: Dulcé Sloan.
Kathy Najimi vs. Mario Cantone
Audiences will also see actress and comedian Kathy Najimy in Episode 7 (here’s hoping she drops some hints about Hocus Pocus 2!). Kathy will be competing against fellow actor/comedian Mario Cantone.
Episode 8
Ana Gasteyer vs. Rachel Dratch
Rachel Dratch returns to the show for Episode 8, but this time, she’s competing against fellow SNL alum Ana Gasteyer.
Joe Gatto vs. James Murray
And, once again, we’ll see another pair of Impractical Jokers as Joe Gatto returns to the hot seat. This time, he’ll be pitted against James Murray.
Episode 9
Ryan Eggold vs. Elizabeth Marvel
Episode 9 is a real battle of the primetime TV shows: New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold competes with Manifest’s Elizabeth Marvel.
Joe Tessitore vs. Tiki Barber
Joe Tessitore (of Holey Moley fame) competes in the second half of Episode 9 against NFL legend Tiki Barber.
Episode 10
Ginger Zee vs. Dascha Polanco
Here’s another interesting pairing: ABC News’ chief meteorologist Ginger Zee goes head-to-head with In the Heights and Orange Is the New Black star Dascha Polanco.
Dorinda Medley vs. Sonja Morgan
Episode 10 also features a RHONY match-up between Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan.
Episode 11
Ana Gasteyer vs. Luke Kirby
Ana Gasteyer returns for Episode 11, in which she’s paired against The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Luke Kirby.
Ashanti vs. Clay Aiken
Episode 11 also features this interesting pair of singers: Ashanti and Clay Aiken! Who saw that one coming?
Episode 12
Kal Penn vs. Kathy Najimy
Both Kal Penn and Kathy Najimy will get another chance to compete on the show for Episode 12. Who will have a better round two?
Neil deGrasse Tyson vs. Gilbert Gottfried
Here’s another pairing we think will be super fun to watch: astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson vs. Gilbert Gottfried. We honestly don’t know who to root for on this one.
Episode 13
Mario Cantone vs. Laura Benanti
The Season 5 finale features three returning contestants, starting with Mario Cantone (who is also competing in Episode 7 and Broadway star Laura Benanti.
Joe Tessitore vs. Bridget Everett
Finally, Holey Moley’s Joe Tessitore and comedian Bridget Everett return to the stage for the final episode.