'The Rosie O'Donnell Show' Is Having a One-Night Reunion, but Why Was It Ever Canceled?

Back in 2012, Rosie was given another shot at daytime TV with The Rosie Show, which aired on the Oprah Network. Sadly though, after less than a year, the show ended due to poor ratings, according to TODAY.

“Listen, Oprah gave me an amazing shot at doing this. She really did. She put me back on TV. She believed in me. I didn’t even know if I could do it again,” Rosie had said.