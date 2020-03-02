We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Netflix

Netflix Announces Comedy Festival Featuring Every Comedian You’ve Ever Laughed At

For years now, Netflix has been one of the places we turn to when we need a laugh. From its many comedy specials to the incredible list of original comedy series, Netflix clearly knows how to do funny. It only makes sense, then, that the streaming giant is debuting a huge comedy festival. It’s called Netflix Is A Joke Fest and honestly, we kinda want to be there.

What is Netflix Is A Joke Fest?

Put simply, it’s a week-long comedy festival featuring pretty much everyone you’ve ever laughed at while watching Netflix. The festival is being produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation and will take place in Los Angeles from Monday, April 27 through Sunday, May 3. It will feature stand-up shows, special events, and looks like it’ll be an all-around amazingly funny time.