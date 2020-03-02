Netflix Announces Comedy Festival Featuring Every Comedian You’ve Ever Laughed At

According to the press release from Netflix , tickets for all of the festival events will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. PT with select pre-sales going live on Tuesday, March 3. Those tickets can be purchased at NetflixIsAJokeFest.com . Can’t make it to Los Angeles? Don’t worry. Eleven of the shows are going to be recorded and will be available to watch on Netflix later this year. (Yes, 11 is way less than 100, but what can ya do?)

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos is obviously thrilled about the upcoming festival. “It's our honor to transform LA for one week into the funniest place on earth,” he said. “This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture. It's a chance for comedy lovers to come together and see their favorite artists as well as discover new ones, and for us to be able to share the electricity and excitement of the festival in Los Angeles with Netflix members around the world.”