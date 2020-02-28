Netflix’s 'All the Bright Places' Is Definitely NOT a Rom-Com (SPOILERS)

If you only watched the trailer for Netflix’s new film All the Bright Places , you might think that it’s a heartwarming romantic movie about two teens who fall in love and are able to find bright places even in dark times. In fact, there’s a line in the traile r that is exactly: “There are bright places even in dark times.”

Well, this film certainly has dark times, but we’re not totally convinced there are any bright places left once you’ve finished the movie.