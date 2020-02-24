We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
img_5400-1582566204423.jpg
Source: Laura T Magruder

The Ending of Netflix's 'Last Thing He Wanted' Was Pretty Unexpected

By

Avid Joan Didion fans and Anne Hathaway stans alike are currently obsessing over Netflix's latest book-to-film adaptation, The Last Thing He Wanted. The popular political thriller is currently playing in theaters for a limited time before it's made available to watch via the subscription streaming service.

The film adaptation has garnered overall positive reviews since it aired at Sundance Film Festival, but fans were particularly shocked by the ending — The Last Thing He Wanted film ended slightly differently than the novel. So if you're satisfied with spoilers, here's an explanation of how the film wrapped.