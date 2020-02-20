We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
the-crown3-1582236193634.jpg
Source: Netflix

'The Crown' Creator Announces Series Will End After Season 5

By

Fans of the royal family will be disappointed to learn that the hit Netflix show The Crown is set to end after Season 5. This is earlier than the show was originally supposed to run. It was thought that we would see the faux royal family through six seasons, bringing us up to almost present day.

The news can as a shock and saddened hardcore viewers, but why is the The Crown ending so early?

Creator Peter Morgan announced 'The Crown's early end.

Currently, Season 4 of The Crown is being filmed, meaning we still have a while to go before we see the end of the show. But creator Peter Morgan made the announcement, calling an early end to the series.

"Now that we have begun work on the stories for S5 it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop," he said in a statement via Twitter.