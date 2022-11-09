Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, Fans of 'The Crown' Wonder if Her Passing Will Be Part of the Series

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Dominic West (who plays Charles in Season 5 of The Crown) briefly touched upon filming that scene.

"Looking back on it, and having to play it, what you're conscious of is that the blame was not with these two people, two lovers, who were having a private conversation," said Dominic. "What's really [clear now] is how invasive and disgusting was the press's attention to it, that they printed it out verbatim and you could call a number and listen to the actual tape. I think it made me extremely sympathetic towards the two of them and what they'd gone through."