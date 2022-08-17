Distractify
Imelda Staunton in 'The Crown' Season 5
Source: Netflix

'The Crown' Was Supposed to End With Season 5 — Will There Be More?

By

Aug. 17 2022, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

The Netflix show The Crown has documented the story of the British Royal Family up through the 1990s, but when will the story end? Previously, The Hollywood Reporter announced that the show would conclude with Season 5, but initially, creator Peter Morgan envisioned six seasons to round out the series.

How many seasons of The Crown will there be? When can we expect The Crown Season 5 to be released? Here's what we know.

Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth in 'The Crown' Season 4.
Source: Netflix

How many seasons of 'The Crown' will there be?

Initially, The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Peter Morgan in 2020, who said, "At the outset, I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for Season 5, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision."

However, several months later in July, Peter reversed his Season 5 finale statement and said, "As we started to discuss the storylines for [Season 5], it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons."

First look of Elizabeth Debecki as Princess Diana in Season 5 of 'The Crown.'
Source: Netflix
However, the series extension doesn't mean the show intends to conclude in the present day. Peter has previously said he would not cover Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, as his initial intentions were to cover 60 years of British Royal history, which would place the end of the series in 2012, at Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.

Should the series extend through 2012, viewers might see Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding make the final cut. However, if Peter chooses to end the series earlier, at the Queen's 2002 Golden Jubilee, the series would conclude with the death of Princess Margaret.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles in 'The Crown.'
Source: Netflix

New rumors suggest that The Crown Season 6 is currently casting actors to portray teen Prince Harry. In Season 5 of the show, Prince William and Prince Harry will be portrayed by child actors Timothee Sambor and Teddy Hawley, respectively, with a slightly older version of Prince William later portrayed by Senan West.

When will Season 5 of 'The Crown' be released?

Sadly, fans of The Crown will still have a wait before Season 5 is available on Netflix. Season 5 of the show stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret during Season 2 of 'The Crown.'
Source: Netflix

Season 5 of The Crown is scheduled to release on Netflix in November 2022. If the set photos that have been steadily leaking since production began are any indication, The Crown Season 5 is not to be missed. In the meantime, fans will only wonder what Season 6 will hold!

The Crown Seasons 1 through 4 are available for streaming on Netflix.

