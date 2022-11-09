Will Season 6 of 'The Crown' Be the Show's Last? Here's What We Know So Far
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Crown Season 5 on Netflix.
We've finally reached the point in The Crown where the People's Princess (played by Elizabeth Debicki) enters the scene. Now that The Crown Season 5 has finally dropped on Netflix, fans of the series are already wondering, what next?
The fifth season encompasses the late Queen Elizabeth II's annus horriblis, (1992 was a really bad year for her), and all the dramatic events that lead up to it.
So now that we've already binge-watched The Crown Season 5, we have to ask: Will we be getting The Crown Season 6? And if so, when? (We hope it's not royally late!)
Has 'The Crown' been renewed for Season 6? Details.
Hear ye, hear ye! We've got good and bad news. So let's start with the good. The Crown has already been renewed for a sixth season.
However, The Crown Season 6 will be the show's last. Don't weep now! We're actually lucky — The Crown Season 5 was actually supposed to be the last season, but Netflix extended it for one extra season.
So what time period will The Crown Season 6 cover, you ask? According to a report from Vogue, the final season of The Crown will span from the 90s to the early 200s. Not only that, but the show has already found its older Prince William and Kate Middleton (remember, they aren't married just yet in The Crown!)
So when is 'The Crown' Season 6 dropping on Netflix? We need more episodes!
According to a report from The Radio Times, filming is already underway for The Crown Season 6. However, as of Nov. 9th, 2022 we do not have an official confirmed release date yet for The Crown Season 6 (which makes sense, given that The Crown Season 5 just dropped today).
So far, the series has seemed to favor a November release. So we'd hazard an educational guess and propose that The Crown Season 6 will make its royal entrance on Netflix in November 2023.
We'd also say that The Crown will stick to its ten episode tradition with The Crown Season 6 as well. After all, they still have a lot of historical ground to cover!
Per the same report from The Radio Times, Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey will play 15 year old William and the older adult William respectively.
The same Radio Times report notes another new exciting development. Netflix is reportedly considering developing a prequel series — however, any details beyond that have yet to be officially confirmed.
Imelda Staunton will return as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown Season 6, alongside Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. So far it doesn't look like they'll be any major cast changes amongst the older adult characters on The Crown.
You can stream all ten episodes of The Crown Season 5, now on Netflix.