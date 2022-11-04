Donald Trump Attempted to Date Princess Diana Following Her Divorce

The radio program where Donald made his remarks was a 1997 show with Howard Stern, who asked him, "Why do people think it’s egotistical of you to say you could’ve gotten with Lady Di? You could’ve gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her."

Donald replied, "I think I could have." He reportedly claimed in the same interview that she had sent him a "really nice" letter for a favor he had done her but did not elaborate on what the favor entailed.