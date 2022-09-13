Did You Know Princess Diana Had Siblings? Yes, She Had a Whole Life Before the Royal Family

According to the Radio Times, during a February 1978 lunch with reporters Nigel Nelson and James Whitaker, Sarah let it slip that she was a bit of partier and struggled with anorexia. She also did not hold back when it came to what she thought about marrying Charles: "He is a fabulous person but I am not in love with him, and I wouldn't marry anyone I didn't love, whether he were the dustman or the King of England." Sarah said they were just friends, which might have been news to Charles.