It Suddenly Occurred to Us That We Have No Idea if Prince Harry Has a Last Name

William Shakespeare famously wrote in Romeo and Juliet, "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet."

By this, Shakespeare means that a name is insignificant. You are who you are regardless of what you're called. However, that doesn't exactly apply to Prince Harry, whose name once defined him. While we mostly know him as Prince Harry, there is more to the story.

Does Prince Harry have a last name? As with most things involving the British Royal Family, it's complicated.