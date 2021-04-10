Prince Philip's Funeral Will Reportedly Be "Low Key" by Royal Family Standards

Prince Philip's Funeral Will Reportedly Be "Low Key" by Royal Family StandardsBy Mustafa Gatollari
Apr. 10 2021, Published 4:24 p.m. ET
When it comes to ceremonies surrounding the British Royal family, both the joyous and somber ones are always ornate affairs. From weddings, to coronations, to official visits to other parts of the world, birthday parties, get-togethers, and sadly, funerals, they're almost always large-scale events. However due to the time and global circumstances of Prince Philip's death, the long-standing Royal consort will have modified plans for his burial.
What are the funeral plans for Prince Philip?
On Saturday, April 17, Philip's service will be held — but in a manner that is atypical for the royal family, CNN reports. "Colorful and steeped in tradition" it will be, however, it will also be a "low key" affair.
This is mostly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has still put the kibosh on many large-scale in-person gatherings, even one as official as the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.
The College of Arms has stated that Philip's body will not be placed in an area accessible to the public. This means that traditional "viewing" periods afforded to royals post-mortem aren't going to happen in an effort to curb folks from congregating en masse and possibly spreading COVID-19 further. The public has also been asked to refrain from giving flowers and other gifts of tribute in his honor to the royal family at this time.
There were a large spike of English coronavirus cases that have ultimately leveled off toward the end of March, and it seems that the royal family is keen on doing its part in ensuring that it stays that way.
As of now, the U.K. limits the number of people who can attend a funeral to 30 persons. This means that immediate family members and those closest to Philip will be primarily attending his funeral.
It's also worth noting that both Queen Elizabeth and Philip received COVID-19 vaccinations by their family doctor at Windsor Castle, and other members of the family more than likely received the same treatment.
Prince Philip received a gun salute all across the U.K. for his military service.
The midshipman for the Royal Navy received several distinctions in his career, including the Greek War Cross of Valour for spotting enemy ships in March 1941 during the Battle of Cape Matapan. His alertness in spotting a second Italian vessel was integral to British success in the battle, and his position was also compromised when an enemy shell tore blew right into his area.
Thankfully, Philip sustained no significant injuries. His commanding officer stated, "Thanks to his alertness and appreciation of the situation, we were able to sink in five minutes two 8in gun Italian cruisers."
When asked how he dealt with the traumas of War, Philip provided a very stiff upper lip response, as per The Independent.
"It was part of the fortunes of war. We didn't have counsellors rushing around every time somebody let off a gun, you know asking 'Are you all right – are you sure you don't have a ghastly problem?' You just got on with it."
One would think that given his military service, Philip would receive a formal armed forces procession — which he will get but with a twist: His casket is actually going to be held in a Land Rover.
This is an homage to his preference for driving himself from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel. His body will be accompanied by a group of Grenadier guards along with other heads of the military. The Royal Navy Piping unit is going to pipe the song "Still" as the Land Rover is parked at the bottom of the West Steps, followed by a gun salute and at 3 p.m., a minute of silence will preside over the U.K.