Prince Philip's Funeral Will Reportedly Be "Low Key" by Royal Family Standards

When it comes to ceremonies surrounding the British Royal family , both the joyous and somber ones are always ornate affairs. From weddings, to coronations, to official visits to other parts of the world, birthday parties, get-togethers, and sadly, funerals, they're almost always large-scale events. However due to the time and global circumstances of Prince Philip's death, the long-standing Royal consort will have modified plans for his burial.

What are the funeral plans for Prince Philip?

On Saturday, April 17, Philip's service will be held — but in a manner that is atypical for the royal family, CNN reports. "Colorful and steeped in tradition" it will be, however, it will also be a "low key" affair. This is mostly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has still put the kibosh on many large-scale in-person gatherings, even one as official as the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The College of Arms has stated that Philip's body will not be placed in an area accessible to the public. This means that traditional "viewing" periods afforded to royals post-mortem aren't going to happen in an effort to curb folks from congregating en masse and possibly spreading COVID-19 further. The public has also been asked to refrain from giving flowers and other gifts of tribute in his honor to the royal family at this time.

There were a large spike of English coronavirus cases that have ultimately leveled off toward the end of March, and it seems that the royal family is keen on doing its part in ensuring that it stays that way. As of now, the U.K. limits the number of people who can attend a funeral to 30 persons. This means that immediate family members and those closest to Philip will be primarily attending his funeral.

It's also worth noting that both Queen Elizabeth and Philip received COVID-19 vaccinations by their family doctor at Windsor Castle, and other members of the family more than likely received the same treatment.