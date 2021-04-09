Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II Had Four Children Together Over a 16-Year Period

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," a Buckingham Palace statement read on April 9, 2021. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

After decades of marriage to Queen Elizabeth II and years of representing the British Royal Family , Prince Philip has died at the age of 99.

A cause of death has not yet been shared, but his passing occurred less than two months after he was hospitalized for heart issues.

The United Kingdom and many other countries around the world are in mourning, as are the other members of Philip's family.

While his son, Prince Charles, and his grandchildren have had the spotlight in recent years, Philip had a total of four kids with Queen Elizabeth II.