Prince Philip Cheats on Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Crown,' but Did He In Real Life?

Thanks to Netflix's The Crown, everyone and their mother is a bonafide expert when it comes to the British Royal Family. Whether it's their genealogy, their favorite drinks, the type of vacations they like to take, and all of their potential romantic partners, the drama has pretty much become fact.

Although it was heavily researched, everyone knows that TV shows take great liberties when it comes to the construction of interesting narratives. And a big question fans of the show have is: Did Prince Philip really cheat on Queen Elizabeth II?

Did Prince Philip cheat on the Queen? It hasn't been confirmed.

The Duke of Edinburgh is depicted in Season 2 of the show as a known Lothario, despite being married. While Queen Elizabeth II is off taking care of her royal duties, he's macking on other women. Whether it's while he's on a naval cruise with his buddies, or with the dancer Galina Ulanova, the showrunners wanted people to think that Prince Philip was more than just friends with some of these women in the series.

But how much of that is actually based in reality? Well, Prince Philip did develop a reputation for being a "ladies man," something that showrunners alluded to on several occasions. Remember how he went absolutely bonkers at the chance to meet Jackie Onassis, the late John F. Kennedy's wife, when she visited Buckingham Palace?

Here's the thing though: There's never been any documented proof of Prince Philip's reported infidelity. There were rumors that he was romantically linked to a dancer by the name of Pat Kirkwood, a stage actress who had her legs described by drama critic Kenneth Tynan as "the eighth wonder of the world."

Sadly enough, the rumors about their affair were disastrous to Pat's reputation, as the Palace did not "quell" the rumors, according to The Daily Beast, and the actress for years had her work defined by a supposed affair between her and Philip. Letters between the two decades later reportedly contained no language to suggest that there was anything more than a friendship between them.

"Short of starting libel proceedings, there is absolutely nothing to be done. Invasion of privacy, invention and false quotations are the bane of our existence," Philip reportedly said of the matter.

However, Pat apparently didn't find Prince Philip's reticence so endearing, saying, "A lady is not normally expected to defend her honor. It is the gentleman who should do that. I would have had a happier and easier life if Prince Philip, instead of coming uninvited to my dressing room, had gone home to his pregnant wife on the night in question."

Writer Sarah Bradford, who penned Elizabeth II: Her Life in Our Times, has no doubt that Prince Philip is a cheater. "The Duke of Edinburgh has had affairs ... full-blown affairs and more than one. He has affairs and the queen accepts it. I think she thinks that’s how men are. He's never been one for chasing actresses. His interest is quite different. The women he goes for are always younger than him, usually beautiful, and highly aristocratic," she once said of his rumored infidelity.

The Inside Buckingham Palace documentary that was released in 2016 pointed to the circumstances surrounding the basis of The Crown's second season: "Royal aids panicked as rumors grew about Philip having affairs. The affairs were denied and there was no evidence. But rumors persisted. Action was needed. In 1956 the queen was advised to let Philip go away on a long overseas tour which should keep him out of trouble."

