Inbreeding May Have Been a Practice of Old Royal Families but Today, Not So Much

I once had a close friend of mine tell me they refused to watch Game of Thrones because Jamie and Cersei Lannister had kids with one another. I told them that if they were so freaked out about that, then it's a good thing they didn't tune in long enough to hear what the Targaryen ancestral dynamic was.
Let's just say that if bloodlines were cocktails, the Targs would be a whiskey neat. It's a known fact that royal families are pretty inbred, but is that the case with the modern British royal family?
No, the modern day British royal family is not inbred.
From a scientific perspective, there's a coefficient of separation or a coefficient of inbreeding that determines whether or not two mates will have a higher chance of producing offspring without deleterious health issues. The higher the C.O.I., the worse chance there is that a baby will be born with certain defects. Any COI that's five percent or less will more than likely result in healthier offspring.
A COI that's between five and 10 percent is considered potentially dangerous in terms of effects on offspring, and anything higher than 10 percent will not only spell problems for the children but the family's lineage as well. And while a lot of studies on inbreeding have been adapted from the study of other mammals and then translated to human beings, the idea generally remains the same. More gene diversity is good.
For example, in dogs, "Mating of first cousins produces a COI of 6.25 percent; in many societies this is considered incest and is forbidden by law). Mating of half-siblings produces a COI of 12.5 percent; mating of full siblings produces a COI of 25 percent."
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have been married for over 70 years and are actually related: They are third cousins. Here's how that works.
They're both related to Queen Victoria, who had nine kids: four sons and five daughters. Her oldest son, Edward, took to the throne in 1901 after her death. Nine years later, his younger brother, George, became King in 1910 — that's Elizabeth's grandfather.
His son George VI became king in 1936 and he reigned for 16 years until 1952. His daughter, Elizabeth II became Queen and she has been the longest-ruling British monarch of all time since October of 2016 (and is still going strong).
So Elizabeth is related to Victoria in that she's Vic's great-great-granddaughter. Prince Philip is related to Victoria on his mom's side. Here's how that works. Victoria's second daughter, Princess Alice, was born in 1843. She married Ludwig IV (Grand Duke of Hesse) and had seven kids. Her first child, Victoria, married Prince Louis of Battenburg in 1884 (with whom she was cousins) and they had their first child: Princess Alice.
Alice is Prince Philip's mother. She married Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark in 1903. Philip was the youngest of her children and he was born in 1921. This makes Elizabeth and Philip third cousins.
While the practice of marrying not-so-distant relatives was prevalent, more recent marriages, like William and Kate Middleton's, have stopped that practice.
Twitter's full of memes and commentary about Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip being related, along with tidbits about other royal families breeding within the same gene pool (like the Spanish Habsburgs, who eventually died out from their incestuous relationships). But it's a practice that seems to have ended with the third cousin marriage between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
In the late 19th century, with the advent of the railroad, many Americans stopped marrying their own cousins, and it became illegal in most states by the 1920s, but several local governments enacted bans as early as the 1860s. Before genetic testing, some countries and communities had developed their own means of inhibiting relatives from marrying one another, too.
For example, in Albania, the tail end of a last name indicated what area of the country someone is from. It was generally frowned upon if you married someone from the same part of the country or if you had the same surname "appendage."
Family trees were also scrutinized prior to a legal marriage ceremony and anyone who were cousins to the eighth degree, or less, were generally highly dissuaded from marrying and procreating.