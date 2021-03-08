20 Crazy Rules Members of the British Royal Family Must Abide

20 Crazy Rules Members of the British Royal Family Must AbideBy Mustafa Gatollari
Mar. 9 2021, Updated 10:43 a.m. ET
This isn't going to be a piece about the "unknown horrors" of being born into a life of privilege and wealth. If I had the option, I think I'd much rather be born into a Royal Family, like Britain's, than be the kid of a C-rate YouTuber or any other "average joe" and I believe that there are a lot of other people who'd agree with me.
However, that doesn't mean that being Royalty doesn't come with its own set of responsibilities.
Again, these responsibilities probably pale in comparison with worrying about whether or not you're going to be able to provide for your children, or the fact that you're one flat tire and a parking ticket away from depleting your bank account, but there are some esoteric rules and guidelines that members of the Royal Family are expected to adhere to.
Whether it's extreme displays of perfect etiquette, positioning for photographs and public appearances, wearing specific attire, or basing your "private" decisions on what an entire governing body of Royal Family members deems appropriate or not. These are some of the little-known rules the Royal Family has to follow.
The dress code.
There's really no such thing as casual attire if you're a member of the Royal Family. Look at Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton taking a video call. Can you remember a time you ever saw Royalty wearing sneakers and track pants? I'd pay good money to see William in a Supreme hoodie.
Two heirs cannot fly on the same plane.
The reason for this stipulation is pretty dark: basically, once an heir is of age, they cannot travel with their parents and will have to be in separate planes, that's in case of a tragic accident so there will always be an heir to the throne.
Public Displays of affection are generally a no-no.
If you look at footage of Royal couples out in public, you probably won't find them cuddling up to one another all too much or getting all lovey-dovey. There's a reason for that: apparently Elizabeth II frowns up public displays of affection, even if it isn't an "official" Royal edict.
The Queen can't sit on a throne that isn't British.
If she's visiting a foreign land or country with a royal family of her own, she will never sit on that throne. Yes, even if it's just for a gag.
Married women wear Tiaras.
It isn't until you get a ring on it that you're allowed to wear Tiaras at social functions or public events.
Members aren't allowed to sign autographs or take selfies with their adoring public.
If you were hoping to snap a photo with a member of the Royal Family or get them to sign something of yours, they're not allowed to do so. You could try to capture one on the sneak tip, like this woman in the photo above.
Avoiding shellfish.
Again, there isn't a particular ruling against this per se, however, a lot of members of the Royal family intentionally stay away from eating shellfish because they present a higher risk of food poisoning as compared to other forms of protein.
You're done eating when the Queen's done eating.
Once the Queen is finished with her meal, it's customary that everyone else is done eating as well, as a sign of respect. So if you wanted to sit at the table and continue to dine once she has finished with her meal, you may want to get some take-out on the way home or have a maid bring it to your room so you can eat in privacy.
Six Ravens are required to live at the Tower of London at all times.
They're actually overlooked and cared for by an official Raven Master for the Royal Family. According to legend, if there are at least six Ravens at all times alive in the Tower of London, then the Monarchy will never fall, but if it doesn't, then that could spell trouble for the Royals. There's even a seventh Raven that's kept as a backup in case one croaks.
Monopoly is banned.
The Duke of York has reportedly said that the game's forbidden to be played within the Royal Family because "it gets too vicious."
Royals have their own nomenclature.
This one's kind of a no-brainer, but there are special terms you need to use when speaking with them. Upon a first greeting at a function when you see the Queen, you call her, "Your Majesty" and then henceforth in conversation, you refer to her as "Ma'am." Other members of the Royal Family you call them, "Your Royal Highness" and then "Ma'am." For male members of the Royal Family, you call them "Your Royal Highness" and then "Sir."
Wedding dresses have to receive approval from Queen Elizabeth II.
If you're thinking of getting a wedding dress, then make sure you run it by the queen first, just in case you're thinking of showing up in something like this.
No garlic.
The Sunday Express writes that "Garlic is banned from being included in foods eaten by royal family members. With many meetings between official visitors, it is thought to be advised against to prevent any awkward bad breath." It also helps that Queen Elizabeth herself isn't a fan of the stuff.
No one's allowed to touch the Queen's purse.
The Queen uses her purse for non-verbal signals: when she's done talking with someone she will shift her bag from her left hand to her right, which lets her staff know it's time to move the Queen along.
They always travel with an entirely black outfit.
If a sudden death occurs or they must pay their respects at a funeral, each member of the Royal Family is ready to dress up and display some propriety.
They need to accept all gifts bestowed to them and Queen Elizabeth decides who gets what.
No matter what, The Royal Family must graciously accept all offerings that are handed to them. Even if it's Son in Law on Laser Disc.
Prince Philip has to walk behind the Queen.
The Queen's the one who's the monarch and ever since Prince Philip married her, he's had to walk a few steps behind her at all times.
No voting.
Not only are members of the Royal Family not allowed to vote but they cannot publicly express any political opinions so as not to influence elections one way or another.
When the Queen stands up, you better not be sitting.
This one kind of goes without saying, but you shouldn't be sitting when she's standing up, and you'll have to continue to do so until after she sits down herself.
Curtsies and bows aren't mandatory, but some people wish to keep that tradition alive.
It's generally seen as traditional decorum to perform a small curtsy (if you're a woman) or give a formal head bow (if you're a man) when visiting the Queen. However, there are no rules to stipulate that a special greeting must be given. But come on, it's the Queen of England.