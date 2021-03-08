20 Crazy Rules Members of the British Royal Family Must Abide

This isn't going to be a piece about the "unknown horrors" of being born into a life of privilege and wealth. If I had the option, I think I'd much rather be born into a Royal Family, like Britain's, than be the kid of a C-rate YouTuber or any other "average joe" and I believe that there are a lot of other people who'd agree with me.

However, that doesn't mean that being Royalty doesn't come with its own set of responsibilities.