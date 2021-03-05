Meghan Markle Called the Royal Family "The Firm" and Yes, It's a Real Nickname

After the interview was announced and before Meghan and Harry actually sat down with Oprah, accusations from Buckingham Palace had already leaked. There were rumors that Meghan had bullied and treated staff poorly when she and Harry were still in the U.K. However, some of Meghan's actor pals and even a writer from Suits , on which Meghan once co-starred, spoke up in her defense.

French twitter giving all their love to Meghan and Harry is really warming my heart 🤧❤️

It's a big mess, but one that was expected by so many upon Harry and Meghan's exit from the royal family. The fact that they were willing to speak with Oprah openly and honestly shows how they don't plan on looking back or going back to the roles they once played within the royal family.

Or, as many now understand it to be, the Firm.