Oprah and Meghan Markle Are Not Only Friends, They're Practically Neighbors

As a talk show host, Oprah has probably interviewed literally everyone. Now that she's got her own network, she's been sitting down with even more people. Since she's met all kinds of celebrities, musicians, royals and more, she's made some pretty famous friends.

That list of friends includes the Dutchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Even though the relationship may be unexpected to some, the two reportedly have a good friendship, and that's enough of a reason to be seriously jealous.