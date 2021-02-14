Logo
Home > Entertainment
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: Getty

Is Meghan Markle Really Pregnant Again? This Is Not a Drill, Royal Family Fans

By

February 14, 2021

Overall, rumors about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have died down significantly since they took a step back from their royal duties. Except, of course, for pregnancy rumors. But is Meghan Markle pregnant again? Scroll down for everything we know!

Article continues below advertisement

Is Meghan Markle pregnant again?

On Feb. 14, 2021, the former royals dropped some huge news.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry told People exclusively.

meghan markle
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

A due date for their second child has not yet been shared, and it's unclear how far along, exactly, the Duchess of Sussex is. Meghan and Harry's baby on the way will be Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana's fifth grandchild, as well as the 10th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.

In November 2020, Meghan Markle revealed she had suffered a miscarrage.

For an essay published in The New York Times, Megan described to devastating moment she "dropped to the floor" in pain at her home in Los Angeles while changing Archie's diaper.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child that I was losing my second,” she wrote. “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Instagram

Meghan went on to write that while “watching her husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine,” she realized the only way to begin to heal “is to first ask: ‘Are you OK.’”

She continued: “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

Article continues below advertisement

This could possibly be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's last child.

In a September 2019 in British Vogue, Prince Harry spoke to Jane Goodall about climate change when he mentioned that the topic had been on his mind more since Archie was born. Jane jokingly warned him not to have "too many" kids, to which Prince Harry assured the conservationist they he and Meghan would only have "two, maximum."

Source: Instagram

It looks like we'll just have to wait and see whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end up changing their minds about that two-kid limit once their second child arrives.

Congrats to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their little one on the way! We're sure Archie is going to be the best big brother.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

25 Royal Baby Memes Even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Would Laugh At

This Is How Prince Harry Responded to Trump Allegedly Calling Meghan Markle "Nasty"

These Creepy Meghan Markle and Harry Live Wax Dolls Are Horrifying the Internet

More From Distractify

  • PewDiePie Cocomelon Diss Track
    Humor
    Finally, Pewdiepie Released a Diss Track to Put Cocomelon in Its Place
  • James Charles
    Entertainment
    James Charles Came Under Scrutiny for Posting a Video About His Fake Pregnancy
  • Serena Williams
    Entertainment
    This Is Why Serena Williams Doesn't Celebrate Her Daughter's Birthday
  • Regé-Jean Page
    Entertainment
    ‘Bridgerton’ Heartthrob Regé-Jean Page Will Be Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’