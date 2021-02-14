Is Meghan Markle Really Pregnant Again? This Is Not a Drill, Royal Family Fans

For an essay published in The New York Times, Megan described to devastating moment she "dropped to the floor" in pain at her home in Los Angeles while changing Archie's diaper.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child that I was losing my second,” she wrote. “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”