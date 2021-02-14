Is Meghan Markle Really Pregnant Again? This Is Not a Drill, Royal Family Fans

Is Meghan Markle Really Pregnant Again? This Is Not a Drill, Royal Family FansBy Samantha Faragalli Younghans
Overall, rumors about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have died down significantly since they took a step back from their royal duties. Except, of course, for pregnancy rumors. But is Meghan Markle pregnant again? Scroll down for everything we know!
Is Meghan Markle pregnant again?
On Feb. 14, 2021, the former royals dropped some huge news.
"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry told People exclusively.
A due date for their second child has not yet been shared, and it's unclear how far along, exactly, the Duchess of Sussex is. Meghan and Harry's baby on the way will be Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana's fifth grandchild, as well as the 10th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.
In November 2020, Meghan Markle revealed she had suffered a miscarrage.
For an essay published in The New York Times, Megan described to devastating moment she "dropped to the floor" in pain at her home in Los Angeles while changing Archie's diaper.
“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child that I was losing my second,” she wrote. “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”
Meghan went on to write that while “watching her husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine,” she realized the only way to begin to heal “is to first ask: ‘Are you OK.’”
She continued: “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”
This could possibly be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's last child.
In a September 2019 in British Vogue, Prince Harry spoke to Jane Goodall about climate change when he mentioned that the topic had been on his mind more since Archie was born. Jane jokingly warned him not to have "too many" kids, to which Prince Harry assured the conservationist they he and Meghan would only have "two, maximum."
It looks like we'll just have to wait and see whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end up changing their minds about that two-kid limit once their second child arrives.
Congrats to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their little one on the way! We're sure Archie is going to be the best big brother.