Home > News > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Source: Getty Images The Relationship between Meghan Markle and King Charles — Here’s Where It Stands The relationship between Meghan Markle and King Charles is now the center of attention. Here's a look into the history of their relationship. By Je'Kayla Crawford May 6 2023, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

Because Meghan Markle did not make an appearance at King Charles' coronation, fans of the royal family are starting to wonder about their relationship.

Are Meghan and King Charles on speaking terms? Is she close with any of the other royal family members? Here are all of the details about where she stands with her husband's family

The relationship between Meghan Markle and King Charles didn't start off well.

Source: Getty Images

Similarly to her relationship with her own father, Meghan and King Charles do not have a close relationship. There were rumors since the beginning of Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship that the royal family did not approve of their marriage.

Thus, when they decided to step away from their royal responsibilities in 2020, the couple were adamant about leaving the United Kingdom and starting anew. “Because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy. So we go, ‘Okay, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to,'" she said in a buzzy 2022 interview about Megxit.

The infamous skin color conversation might have caused a deeper riff in the relationship between Meghan and King Charles.

Source: Getty Images

Then, of course, there was the infamous skin color debate. Meghan revealed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, that "someone" in the royal family claimed that her son Archie's skin color would potentially be too dark. She hasn't revealed who the specific family member was to the public — although people have their suspicions.

It was reported that she allegedly sent a letter to King Charles about the incident. There's no telling whether or not the letter made any actual changes in the family dynamic, especially since the couple has not returned to the U.K. Yet, it is something to note that she turned to him.

Meghan had a good relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth.

Source: Getty Images

One could easily assume that Meghan had a negative relationship with the entire royal family, but that isn't true. In fact, she has fond memories of King Charles' mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

The former monarch passed away in 2022. Megan spoke about their relationship and said that, "I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family."

The Duchess of Sussex went on to say that the late queen was a leadership role model. "Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her," Meghan gushed.