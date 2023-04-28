Home > News > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Source: Getty Images A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caused a stir when they were married in 2018. Here's a full timeline of their relationship. By Anna Garrison Apr. 28 2023, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

Anyone who follows the British royal family knows the stir that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caused when they decided to step down from their royal duties and move to America. Between their Oprah Winfrey exclusive interview and Prince Harry's memoir, the public has become accustomed to seeing Harry and Meghan's relationship in the public eye, as much as they try to keep certain details private.

But how did Harry and Meghan meet in the first place? Let's take a walk down memory lane with a complete relationship timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Source: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship timeline begins with their meeting in July 2016.

During the first episode of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the couple revealed that they had first met via Instagram. "I was scrolling through my feed and one of my friends and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat," Harry said. "I was like, 'Who is that?'" Meghan's friend reportedly later told her that Harry was asking about her and suggested they meet up on a blind date.

November 2016: Harry confirms he and Meghan are dating.

Source: Getty Images

On Nov. 8, 2016, Prince Harry made a rare move and addressed the press directly, per People, to confirm he was dating Megan in hopes of protecting her from racist vitriol surrounding their relationship. "Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm," said the statement.

Meghan later told Vanity Fair that the two began dating quietly before they revealed their relationship to the public.

May 2017: Harry and Meghan attend their first public event together.

After being photographed spending time together durning the year, Harry and Meghan officially attended their first public event together on May 6, 2017. Harry was playing in a charity polo match also attended by his Eton classmate, actor Eddie Redmayne. Later in May 2017, Meghan was Harry's date at Pippa Middleton's wedding.

Nov. 27, 2017: Harry and Meghan announce their engagement.

Throughout the rest of 2017, the pair continue to attend events together, including Meghan supporting Harry at the Invictus Games and opening up about their relationship to Vanity Fair. In October 2017, the couple visited Queen Elizabeth II for tea, and one month later, Harry and Meghan officially announced their engagement to the world via the royal family website.

May 19, 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry.

Source: Getty Images

On May 18, 2018, the couple reportedly had a private wedding ceremony just for the two of them, which Meghan Markle later revealed to Oprah Winfrey during their 2021 interview. The next day, May 19, 2018, Harry and Meghan married in a royal wedding broadcast across the globe.

King Charles III walked Meghan down the aisle for a crowd of 600 guests that later joined the newlyweds in a luncheon. The couple also reportedly hosted a private wedding reception at Frogmore House that involved more of their celebrity friends; Idris Elba DJ'd, George Clooney served drinks, and Serena Williams played beer pong!

Oct. 15, 2018: Meghan Markle confirms that she's pregnant.

On Oct. 15, 2018, Kensington Palace issued a statement confirming that Harry and Meghan were expecting a child. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the statement read. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

May 6, 2019: Harry and Meghan welcome their first child, son Archie.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor was welcomed into the world on May 6, 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a statement at the time of his birth, saying, "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives." Archie later made his press debut on May 8, 2019, just two days after his birth.

January 2020: Harry and Meghan announce they are stepping down as senior royals.

Rumors of tension between Harry, Meghan, Prince William, and Kate Middleton had long brewed in the media, but it seemed like those tensions had come to a head when Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping down from their duties as senior royals, effectively rejecting the British royal family in a surprise move.

In a statement posted to their Instagram page, Harry and Meghan wrote, "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution." "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

July 2020: Harry and Meghan move to Montecito, Calif.

Source: Getty Images

A rep for the couple confirmed to People that their family of three moved to a mansion in the Santa Barbara, Calif., area around late July/August 2020: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family." The property is reportedly worth $14 million.

Feb. 14, 2021: Harry and Meghan announce they are expecting their second baby.

In February 2021, Harry and Meghan celebrated Valentine's Day with exciting personal news — they were expecting a second baby! The two revealed Meghan's pregnancy in an intimate black-and-white photo of her lying in the grass beside Harry, cradling her baby bump. During their interview with Oprah Winfrey, the pair revealed they were having a girl.

March 8, 2021: Harry and Meghan sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In what is considered an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan discussed a wide array of subjects including Meghan's mental health struggles, an alleged lack of support from "The Firm," rumors Meghan made Kate Middleton cry and conversations about the color of Archie's skin that occurred before he was even born.

June 4, 2021: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome their second child, daughter Lilibet.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor was born on June 4, 2021. Harry and Meghan celebrated the occasion with a post to their Archewell foundation website, writing, "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."

The statement continued, "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

September 2022: Harry and Meghan attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

