Royal Family: William and Harry’s Relationship Has Drastically Changed — Do They Talk Now?
In the years following Princess Diana’s 1997 death, her sons, Princes William and Harry, bonded over their shared tragedy and the challenges of being members of the British royal family. They’ve also matured in front of the public eye and are now proud husbands and fathers.
Despite William and Harry’s similarities, the princes aren’t always on a united front. For many years, rumors swirled that they weren’t getting along. Additionally, reports suggested their relationship worsened after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from the royal duties in 2020.
So, do Harry and William talk now? Here's what we know.
Do Harry and Prince William talk?
Sadly, Harry and William allegedly aren’t speaking much these days. In June 2022, The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers shared on Pod Save the Queen that the siblings’ relationship hasn’t changed within the last few years, and they reportedly have “no contact at all,” and the connection is “still very raw.”
Russell also explained on the podcast that the royal family was hopeful Harry and William would reunite at their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. The televised jubilee celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign on the throne. Although Harry and Meghan moved from the U.K. in early 2020, the couple attended the queen’s event in June 2022 alongside William and his wife, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.
While the jubilee meant William and Harry would be in the same room, they reportedly didn’t solve anything. Russell claimed there was “tension” between them, and they refused to discuss personal matters during the four-day extravaganza. Following their “frosty” reunion, another source said Harry and William decided to keep their distance for the foreseeable future, as William is still upset about Harry’s upcoming memoir.
“He alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done,'’ the insider told the Daily Mail in June 2022. “He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs. But he believes there are things you just don't do. And Harry has 100 percent crossed that line.”
Do Harry's and William’s wives talk?
With the royal drama escalating between Harry and William, it wouldn’t be too shocking if their wives disagreed. Since Harry and Meghan started dating in 2016, reports compared Meghan and Kate and have stated they don’t get along. Meghan hinted at the feud in 2021 when she said she and Kate had a tiff over Meghan’s choice of flower girl dresses.
“It made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings,” Meghan said in a March 2021 interview with Oprah.
Meghan added that Kate “apologized” for their misunderstanding and moved on with the wedding. Still, Page Six reported that the interview made Kate "mortified." However, another source claimed Meghan and Kate aired their issues at the Queen’s jubilee.
While neither Meghan nor Kate have confirmed their alleged feud is over, Meghan did address one part of their relationship that she doesn’t have to go through anymore. The Suits alum said her favorite part of not being a senior royal is gaining full access to her social media accounts again.
Before Meghan and Harry stepped down from their positions, they shared one account, @kensingtonroyal, with William and Kate. Since they left, William and Kate’s team renamed the page @dukeandduchessofcambridge.
“I’m getting back … on Instagram,” Meghan told The Cut in August 2022 while promoting her podcast, Archetypes, adding that giving up her account “was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life.”