Here's What We Know About the Release Date of Prince Harry's Memoir

Initially, Penguin Random House announced that the book would be ready by late 2022, likely in November or December. Since then, the estimated date has not changed, but no further details about the release date have arrived. A source recently told The Sun, "The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It's done and out of Harry's hands. The publishing date has been pushed back once, but it is on track for the end of the year."