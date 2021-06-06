Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby's Name Is a Sweet Tribute to Two Royals

During their interview with Oprah in March 2021, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl. They also shared they don't plan on having any more children after their daughter's arrival, with Harry confirming, "Two is it." He added his glowing feelings about having a daughter: "Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl . . . Now we've got our family, and we've got four of us."

The future for the Mountbatten-Windsor family is bright. Maybe when she's ready, Lili will occasionally be featured on the Archewell podcast just like Archie — who could forget his adorable version of "Happy New Year" to ring in 2021?

Until then, hopefully, both parents have a restful time spent in privacy with their family, as both are on parental leave from Archewell at this time. Congratulations to the happy family!