People Are Wondering if Kate Middleton Is Pregnant Again — Here's the Royal Truth

Tonight, fans of the royal family will probably be tuning in to watch People Presents: William & Kate's Royal Anniversary on the CW tonight. The special will tell the story of Kate and Will from the beginning — how the two started dating in college, had an epic wedding, and have been raising three beautiful children.

Today, April 29, the royal couple shared a video from their Kensington Royal account, saying, "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C."

The celebrations around Kate and Will's 10th anniversary have some people wondering if Kate is pregnant again. There has been no official announcement or even hint of a baby bump, but fans are speculating.

Is Kate Middleton pregnant again?

Kate Middleton is not officially pregnant, though there have been rumors about her wanting to have a fourth child. "Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan. She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again," a source said.

The source, who talked to Us Weekly back in February 2021, also claimed that Kate was feeling "broody" ever since her sister Pippa revealed she was pregnant (this was back in December 2020). Kate allegedly feels like her "clock is ticking" (she's 39 years old) and has been on a “nutrient-rich” diet to prepare herself. Of course, none of this has been verified or confirmed by the royal family, so take this all with a grain of salt.

The source went on, claiming Kate had to convince William and get him to be on board. "It took a while for Kate to convince William, though. He said that three children is more than enough. The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed. … But Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up."

The source added, "Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future.”

The Queen is allegedly "overjoyed," as she loves her great-grandchildren very much. Though she is apparently "concerned" because Kate doesn't want to hire another nanny for this maybe fourth baby: “She adores her great-grandchildren. She’s slightly concerned that the Cambridges are biting off more than they can chew, especially as Kate isn’t planning to employ another nanny (as she wants to be hands-on), but as long as they’re happy, she’s happy.”

It's rumored that Kate wishes for another girl so that she and Charlotte can have the same relationship Kate and Pippa had. So sweet!