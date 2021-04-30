Did Prince William Really Cheat on Kate Middleton?

Here’s what happened: Rumors started kicking around that Prince William was cheating on Kate with their family friend Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. The Sun wrote a piece in March 2019 that alluded to an alleged affair between William and Rose while Kate was pregnant with their youngest son, Prince Louis, in 2018.

The rumors alleged that everyone in the high society circle knew about the cheating, but they kept it under wraps. It started when reports of a possible rift between Rose and Kate came out.

Each tabloid took the news further and further until it snowballed into a full-blown cheating scandal that was reinforced by the fact that the royal couple were seen less frequently with Rose and her husband.