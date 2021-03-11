Prince William Responds to Harry and Meghan's Claims: "We're Very Much Not a Racist Family"By Mustafa Gatollari
Mar. 11 2021, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
The British monarchy may be all but "dead" in terms of political power, however, the royal family still persists and manages to captivate the interest and intrigue of people all over the world. News cycles are dominated by wedding coverage. The scandals of their family members are often pried into and speculated on for days on end.
And now, after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle explained their reasons for stepping back from the royal family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, there's even more chatter since Prince William's made comments on the interview.
Prince William's comments about Harry and Meghan came shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's.
Perhaps the biggest "bombshell" to come out of Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah is the fact that Meghan had divulged that a member of the royal family had brought up concerns about "how dark" the baby's "skin might be when born" when she was pregnant.
Oprah was visibly taken aback by the revelation in the interview, and throngs of people began commenting on the internet about racism in the royal family.
Shortly after the interview, a message on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II responding to Harry and Meghan's comments was released online. It reads, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.
"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members."
“We are very much not a racist family,” Prince William told reporters during a visit to a school in Stratford, London.— Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 11, 2021
When asked if he had spoken to Prince Harry after the Oprah interview, he added, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”pic.twitter.com/MjTOeH7u6Z
During a recent visit to a London school, Prince William responded to reporters stating, "We're very much not a racist family," and that he plans on talking to Harry personally, even though he has yet to do so.
During his talk with Oprah, Harry admitted that there was indeed a strain on his relationship with his older brother.
He said, "The relationship is spaced at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully. I love him to bits, we've been through hell together, we had a shared experience, but we’re on different paths."
Harry's relationship with his father, Charles the Prince of Wales, seems to currently also be relatively strained.
Harry told Oprah that he had "two conversations with my father" before the two ultimately "stopped talking." He said he felt "let down" by his dad, "because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like, and Archie is his grandson. At the same time, I will always love him. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship."
Currently, there haven't been any more responses from the royal family following Prince William's comments.
However, there were plenty of people who pushed back on William's claims, with some folks highlighting the controversy surrounding a particular painting that was hanging in the room for Barack and Michelle Obama's visit to Kensington Palace. Of course, Harry's own military history where he called a fellow soldier a "Paki" was brought up as well.
Social media seems to be divided on the issue of the "royal family vs Harry and Meghan" as of now. While it may seem petty to be concerned with another family's drama, remember, this is royal drama we're talking about.
He'll speak out against accusations that his family is racist, but NOT speak out when Meghan suffers racist hounding by the British press, or when she is refused mental help - by his family, or when his nephew is refused security? Got it. Classic invalidations, William, classic.— Peter Merlin Cane (@PeterMerlinCane) March 11, 2021
I can see Charles and William sitting behind their desks saying fetch me some black people I can walk with. William could’ve said I was sad as a mental health ambassador to hear of Meghan’s situation. At least by acknowledging it he would appear to care even if he doesn’t.— Balance the Court 🏛⚖️ (@FerryRoslyn) March 11, 2021