Prince William Responds to Harry and Meghan's Claims: "We're Very Much Not a Racist Family"

And now, after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle explained their reasons for stepping back from the royal family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, there's even more chatter since Prince William's made comments on the interview.

The British monarchy may be all but "dead" in terms of political power, however, the royal family still persists and manages to captivate the interest and intrigue of people all over the world. News cycles are dominated by wedding coverage. The scandals of their family members are often pried into and speculated on for days on end.

Prince William's comments about Harry and Meghan came shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's.

Perhaps the biggest "bombshell" to come out of Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah is the fact that Meghan had divulged that a member of the royal family had brought up concerns about "how dark" the baby's "skin might be when born" when she was pregnant. Oprah was visibly taken aback by the revelation in the interview, and throngs of people began commenting on the internet about racism in the royal family.

Shortly after the interview, a message on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II responding to Harry and Meghan's comments was released online. It reads, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

"We are very much not a racist family," Prince William told reporters during a visit to a school in Stratford, London.



During a recent visit to a London school, Prince William responded to reporters stating, "We're very much not a racist family," and that he plans on talking to Harry personally, even though he has yet to do so. During his talk with Oprah, Harry admitted that there was indeed a strain on his relationship with his older brother.

He said, "The relationship is spaced at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully. I love him to bits, we've been through hell together, we had a shared experience, but we’re on different paths." Harry's relationship with his father, Charles the Prince of Wales, seems to currently also be relatively strained.

